MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)-We are hoping to learn more about a Tuesday evening barn fire east of Mitchell.

Mitchell Fire EMS posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. You can see flames burning in a grassy area. The burned area stretches off into the distance.

15 firefighters from three different agencies responded.

Mitchell Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval tells KELOLAND News that that fire remains under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious at this time.

The homeowner said the barn contained roughly 60 sheep and a substantial amount of hay. As of Tuesday evening, there were no injuries to report.

Sandoval said the fire spread approximately 300 yards to the north.

Crews were on scene for three hours and when they left, the fire was still active as the hay was burning.

“This is not uncommon, unfortunately with that much fuel it either needs to burn itself out or we utilize heavy equipment to try and disperse the fuel load,” Sandoval told KELOLAND News in an email.

An investigation was attempted on Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m., but the hay was still burning.

Investigators are hoping to return by 9 a.m. on Thursday.