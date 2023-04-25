This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: Police corrected the date of the call to April 19; they first said it happened on April 17.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pierre are investigating the death of a child.

A captain with Pierre Police confirmed the investigation Monday.

He said it started on April 19, when Officers were called to the 200 block of South Tyler Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The captain says that due to the ongoing investigation, details about what happened are limited. While officials are still looking into the death, the police department said Tuesday morning that foul play is not suspected at this time.