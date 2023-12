MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are warning residents about a recent scam.

The Sheriff’s office posted on social media to be wary of a nationwide “jury duty” phone scam.

The post says scammers, pretending to be officers or court officials, will contact people and claim that they must pay fines for failing to report for jury duty.

Authorities say if you get a call don’t provide any confidential information and hang up.