Officials identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash near Tea, SD

TEA, S.D. (KCAU) – A Rockwell City, Iowa man has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon near Tea.

The crash occurred on Interstate 29 at mile marker 73 at the North of Tea exit.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was pulling a motorcycle trailer was heading south when the Harley’s rear tire blew out, which caused the driver to lose control.

The two occupants were thrown off of the motorcycle when it crashed. Both were taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospitals.

Officials said Denton Schoenbaum, the 54-year-old male driver, died from the fatal injuries he sustained in the crash.

The 46-year-old passenger, Julie Green-Woltman, of Manson, Iowa, suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities reported that neither one of them was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

