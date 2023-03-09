PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Tribal and Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety says it happened late last year east of Pine Ridge.

Officials posted the above video to social media. In it, you can see a person getting into a vehicle.

Authorities say the person or owner of the vehicle may have information about the case.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Oglala Sioux Tribe CID Agent Clifford or FBI Agent Ewan.