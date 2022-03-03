PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers have dismissed a proposal to fund two new schools structured around Oceti Sakowin language and culture.

It deals a blow to Native American educators who have tried for years to get state support to rethink schooling in their communities.

The Republican-controlled House Education committee rejected the bill Wednesday on a 4-8 vote.

The proposal had already passed the Senate. It was the third year that Lakota lawmakers have brought the idea to fund the community-based schools through the state’s public school system.

However, organizations representing school districts opposed the bill.

They say that language immersion schools are already happening.