RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Rapid City on Christmas Eve has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Twenty-one-year-old Elias Richard entered the plea Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Vernall Marshall. Police say the 31-year-old Rapid City man was killed during a robbery.
Three others are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery. Pennington County Judge Todd Hyronimus set Richard’s bond at $250,000 cash.
If convicted, Richard faces a mandatory punishment of life in prison without the chance of parole, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Latest Stories
- WATCH LIVE: ABC coverage of the Georgia Senate runoffs
- New women’s football team coming to Sioux City
- January 5: Nebraska reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
- Woman accused of punching mom on Spirit flight over kids’ seat kicking is charged
- South Dakota man pleads not guilty in fatal Christmas Eve shooting