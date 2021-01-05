South Dakota man pleads not guilty in fatal Christmas Eve shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Rapid City on Christmas Eve has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Elias Richard entered the plea Monday to second-degree murder in the death of Vernall Marshall. Police say the 31-year-old Rapid City man was killed during a robbery.

Three others are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery. Pennington County Judge Todd Hyronimus set Richard’s bond at $250,000 cash.

If convicted, Richard faces a mandatory punishment of life in prison without the chance of parole, the Rapid City Journal reported.