SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Northern Lights were found in South Dakota last night. They were also seen in parts of Iowa and Minnesota.

In Roberts County, the sheriff’s office says they were seen west of Sisseton. In Huron, police say they were visible in the northern part of the city.

Residents have also shared photos of the Northern Lights from other parts of KELOLAND. Check the slide shows to see photos from the Mitchell, Glenham, Renner, Newell, Watertown and Lennox areas. There are also slideshows of photos from Sheldon, Iowa, and Pipestone, Minnesota.

Northern Lights by Mitchell. Photo courtesy of Bill Middendorp

Northern Lights near Newell. Photo courtesy of Fred Lamphere

Here’s a slideshow from the Renner area and Glenham area.

Northern Lights near Renner. Photo courtesy of Paul Giese

Northern Lights by Glenham. Photo courtesy of Amber Ulmer

Here’s a photo from near Sheldon, Iowa, from Mark McHugh.

Northern Lights near Sheldon, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Mark McHugh.

Minnesota also had a display of Northern Lights including near Pipestone.

Northern Lights near Pipestone, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of Julie Carrow

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are more frequently seen in places closer to the north pole, like Alaska and Canada. They are caused by a cloud of gas from the sun colliding with the earth’s magnetic field.

Here’s a slide show from Watertown and Lennox.

Northern Lights near Watertown. Photo courtesy of Jared Landmark

Northern Lights photo near Lennox. Photo courtesy of Cloy McVey

KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt explained more in a Feb. 27 story after the Northern Lights were visible in western South Dakota.

“What we’re seeing is what comes off from a solar flare or a solar mass ejecting that goes through space and eventually interacts with the earth’s atmosphere and specifically the magnetosphere,” Rutt said.