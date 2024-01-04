SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Members of Lincoln County’s Neighbors Opposing Prison Expansion, or NOPE, are disappointed in the lack of transparency and communication from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office about the site for the new men’s penitentiary.

“I’m just incredibly disappointed in our state leadership and her dishonesty in some of the statements she made, the lack of transparency that she has provided in this decision-making process and then this unwillingness to listen to the concerns of her constituents,” Madeline Voegeli, NOPE’s vice president, said.

Noem spoke about the new prison with Watertown Radio for an article published Jan. 2. Besides her budget address in Dec. 2023, where she allocated $228 million for the project, this was one of the few times Noem has spoken publicly about the prison site.

“The site has been chosen. This is where the prison will be built,” Noem said in the Watertown Radio article. “It was a year and a half long process of looking at dozens of sites across the state and picking the one that was ideal as far as the least amount of population, the best infrastructure for it; we could get the water supply and the electrical supply that we needed.”

NOPE President Kyah Broders said their organization and Lincoln County constituents have reached out to the governor’s office multiple times since the new prison location was announced to raise their concerns and ask their questions, but have received no response.

“I think that the most anxiety-riddling piece of all of this is there’s no peace of mind when there’s been no communication,” Broders said. “Help us alleviate the questions and the fears that we have. It’s not the fear of these people escaping. It’s not the fear of not trusting the process. It’s the fear of what changes is this going to bring and how and why?”

Voegeli said the group is disappointed Noem spoke with Watertown media instead of addressing their many attempts to communicate.

“With this group seeking transparency and Lincoln County as a whole asking a lot of questions about the site selection, why are we answering questions from and other media sources when we have truly been asking these exact same questions for months now with zero response and zero feedback,” Voegeli asked about Noem speaking with Watertown Radio.

NOPE’s top concerns and questions they want answered include knowing what other locations were considered for the site, their pros and cons and how Lincoln County meets the criteria.

“What would you use for sewer? What would you use for water? How are you going to provide adequate transportation for the employees, for visitors, for inmates, for deliveries?” Voegeli said. “It really truly just lacks all of the infrastructure needed.”

NOPE has even gone as far as to file a lawsuit against the South Dakota Department of Corrections to seek clarification on the site selection process and get their questions about development and infrastructure answered.

KELOLAND News reached out to the governor’s office for comments and clarifications. Noem’s communications director, Ian Fury, said they cannot comment on matters of pending litigation. However, Broders said that between early October when the new prison site was announced and Nov. 3 when the lawsuit was filed, Broders reached out to the governor’s office multiple times.

“They had ample opportunity and I reached out to anybody and everyone and no response from the governor, no response from (Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie) Wasko,” Broders said. “We’re just completely left in the dark.”

During Noem’s talk with Watertown Radio, she defended the new location site, saying the surrounding areas wouldn’t suffer from a lack of development or infrastructure.

“It’s been an interesting conversation,” Noem said to Watertown Radio. “I know there’s a few noisy people that, you know, maybe don’t want it nearby, but the current prison facilities are in the middle of our largest population and they’ve done very well. Some of the criticism is that development won’t happen around these sites; well that’s just absolutely not true.”

Although Noem assured development won’t be a problem for the surrounding area of the penitentiary, NOPE said they don’t want the area developed like the prison facilities in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.

“This is ag land, it’s an area where we specifically sought out because we don’t want to live in a developed area,” Broders said. ‘We don’t want our homes to become gas stations and meat packing plants. It completely devalues what we have.”

Voegeli added: “We don’t want this to become an industrial and commercial space surrounding the state penitentiary. The development she says is going to happen just isn’t development that we want; it doesn’t fit the Lincoln County Comprehensive Plan.”

The current Lincoln County Comprehensive Plan details the zoning, population and development for the county over a 20-year period from 2005 to 2025.

Some of the goals from the plan NOPE claims don’t align with the decision for the prison site were to “provide ample opportunities for public participation at all stages of the planning and zoning process, including public hearings, rezoning notices and public awareness campaigns,” “maintain a viable agricultural economy and preserve the rural quality of life” and “promote aesthetically pleasing development in the agricultural areas.”

NOPE’s lawsuit is also asking a judge to require the state to follow local zoning laws and bring the proposed prison to the Lincoln County’s Planning Commission. On Dec. 26, members of the County Commission voted in favor to file an amicus brief, which supports NOPE’s lawsuit and their aim for more clarification and information.

Broders said the decision of the lawsuit will be instrumental in determining how similar projects will operate on a state level in the future.

“If we don’t stand up and ask these questions and ask for this transparency, what does that mean for the next state project?” Broders asked. “Does that mean that they’re just going to run with the liberties that they are taking for granted or feel that they’re entitled to? That’s not the way a government is supposed to run.”