SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You will see fewer South Dakota State Prison inmates working on community projects. According to several non-profit organizations, the South Dakota State Department of Corrections recently changed its inmate labor policy.

Although the DOC hasn’t commented, it is widely believed it was brought on by lawsuits filed by prisoners in other states who wanted to be paid a fair wage.

For decades South Dakota State Prison inmates have helped after disasters. Over the years, they’ve also been part of a program to help with community service projects.

Previously, non-profits like the Furniture Mission or the Girls Scouts could rely on inmate help.

Low-risk inmates provided community service and were paid $1.25 an hour.

The general manager of the Sioux Empire Fair says they have used cheap labor from prison inmates for years but that is changing.

“Now the program now is that they are work release, so what that means is the work release folks that we get are our employees, they are on our payroll, so when you go from the community release work program at a dollar twenty-five an hour to at least the minimum wage that greatly changes the budget and how we can operate,” said Fair CEO Scott Wick.

Wick says the inmates helped keep the cost down for people holding events at the fairgrounds. He says it was good for the inmates to get out and learn work routine and in some cases skills.

Many states have used inmate labor because the Constitution allows it. The 13th Amendment states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States”…

Wick says the cost of using eight inmates for the fair would jump from around $12,000 a year to $150,000. He’s afraid the change will impact non-profits all over KELOLAND.

“I believe it is going to be a hardship for them, and they are probably not going to be hiring on the work release program. I believe they will probably lean on volunteers or board members more,” said Wick.

And that’s exactly what happens at places like the Furniture Mission. Charlie Childerston is a board member who will probably be putting in even more hours volunteering without help from inmates.

“We got very few people who are paid, so most of us who are here working are volunteers,” Childerston said.

We reached out to the South Dakota Department of Corrections by phone and email and did not get a response.