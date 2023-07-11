SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is a state which operates a medical cannabis program, allowing certified cardholders to purchase, possess and ingest marijuana. While an adult-use recreational market was blocked via lawsuit and then a failed ballot initiative, this doesn’t mean there are no options for non-cardholders when it comes to legal cannabis products in the state.

KELOLAND News spoke Monday to Anton Hall, the manager of Northland Vapor, a Sioux Falls area vape shop about the array of cannabis products currently available in the state.

“Here at Northland Vapor we actually have starting at the CBD level anywhere from tinctures to gummies — topicals, and then you start working your way up towards D6, D10 stuff,” said Hall.

These D6 and D10 products are the first level of cannabis product which would result in a high from ingestion, Hall explained. “CBD won’t give you any [high],” he said. “It’s for pain management, inflammation, then you move up towards the D10, D8 — stuff that actually gets you a little bit of a buzz.”

If you’ve kept an eye on the cannabis market over the past few years, you’ve likely heard of or even tried D8, also called Delta 8, and even D10. However, Hall also rattled off a variety of newer product categories, such as HHC, THC-P, THC-X, THC-JD — “It’s a very long list,” Hall laughed.

In terms of potency, Hall says the next step up from D6, D10 and D8 is the category in which you find D9.

“[D9] is THC,” Hall said. “It’s hemp-derived THC, so by legal weight, it is .3% or less [THC] by whatever product we have.”

The legality of these substances comes by way of two main factors: That they are derived from hemp instead of from marijuana, and that they fall below .3% THC by weight.

The difference between hemp and marijuana, both members of the cannabis family, are laid out in an excerpt from a previous story linked below:

Cannabis is a plant living within the larger Cannabaceae family. The plant we think of when discussing both marijuana and hemp is known as Cannabis sativa L. According to the U.S. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), cannabis sativa L. (cannabis) contains about 540 chemical substances. The ones relevant to our interests are delta9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). While both of these chemicals are found within the cannabis plant, the difference between marijuana and hemp is a question of THC content. The NCCIH says that marijuana constitutes products of the cannabis plant that contain substantial amounts of THC. THC is a psychoactive substance and is the primary element responsible for marijuana’s ability to get a user ‘high.’ Hemp is a form of cannabis containing lesser amounts of THC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines hemp as “the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives — whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.” All marijuana plants are cannabis, but not all cannabis plants are marijuana. Similarly, all hemp plants are cannabis, but not all cannabis plants are marijuana. Cannabis, hemp, marijuana and CBD: What’s the difference and can I use it?

When we look at the D9 THC products available in South Dakota, Hall brought up an interesting distinction; “It’s not flower or wax form,” he said. “It has to be in an edible form.”

Delta 9 THC products at Northland Vapor

This is in contrast to the other D8 and D10 products available in South Dakota, which can be sold in flower or wax form in addition to vapor and edibles.

Delta 8 flower and pre-rolls at Northland Vapor

“The big difference is the potency,” says Hall. “From what you’d find here to what you’d find at a dispensary in Denver, or even a medical dispensary here, is that all of our stuff is really a lower end [of potency].”

In terms of the products listed above, Hall says that D10 and D8 are by far the most common for shops to carry. “D10 is considered a daytime high, it’s very low-potency — it keeps you energetic, euphoric — whereas the D8 is going to be a little bit stronger.”

Hall also noted that while D6 is legal, most shops tend not to carry it, as it has such a low potency that the demand for it is not high.

Though D8 is more potent than D10, it is still less potent than D9, which in turn is much less potent than the marijuana available on the medical marker in South Dakota, or the adult-use markets in recreational states.

Another difference that Hall pointed to between D10/8 and D9 is that D10 and D8 will not cause psychoactive effects, providing a “buzz” but without causing potential paranoia or anxiety which can be caused by using marijuana.

Breaking the product types into tiers, the list would likely look something like this:

CBD: Potential effect in the area of pain management.

Delta 6, 10 and 8: Potential effect in terms of pain management, and also a perceptible effect on mood, such as providing noticeable feelings of euphoria or relaxation depending on dosage and physiology.

Delta 9: Potential effects in the area of pain management, alteration of mood and the production of a potentially psychoactive “high” which one would associate with marijuana.

D9, says Hall, could be appropriately described as simply a low-potency version of marijuana in terms of its effects.

To help explain further, Hall pointed out a series of charts the shop keeps on display to assist customers if finding the solution that is right for them.

Print outs on product types and their effects at Northland Vapor

All of this can be confusing for the average customer who may not be entirely familiar with the full range of products. This confusion can be compounded by the relative lack of regulation in the hemp-derived cannabis industry, where products testing, labeling and consistency have been called into question.

We asked Hall how consumers should approach attempting to navigate this landscape.

“I wouldn’t say to always look for ingredients,” Hall warned. “A lot of people can list all sorts of ingredients on the back of a product.”

Instead, Hall says to look for knowledge about the product from the staff. “Always make sure that the staff is knowledgeable about the product they’re selling. If they are just selling something that they’re like ‘oh yeah, it’s pretty good, whatever,’ — they probably don’t know much about it,” he said.

Hall says the things the staff should be able to tell you include where the product comes from, adding that Northland Vapor produces a lot of their own products.

One final warning that Hall gave was to not base your tolerance on these products off of your tolerance on other substances, including marijuana itself.

“It all depends on the users,” Hall said. “Every person is going to be different, even heavy [marijuana] users have found that some D8 can be very potent for them, just because certain products hit your system differently.”

Some types of THC, according to Hall, will absorb into your bloodstream, having a very quick effect, whereas others are metabolized in the liver, taking up to half an hour to have an effect.

Because of this, Hall says to take it slow. “Start low and work your way up.”