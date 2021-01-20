Gov. Noem’s tweet about student food pantry seen as dig at Nikki Haley

by: STEPHEN GROVES

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took a shot at a Texas school’s food pantry on social media, and political strategists say it was really a shot at Nikki Haley — a fellow Republican and a potential rival if both choose to run for president.

Noem used her gubernatorial Twitter account on Sunday to respond to the former United Nations’ ambassador’s praise of a Texas high school that set up a food pantry like a grocery store to give “dignity” to students.

Noem replied to Haley’s tweet by posting a quote from economist Milton Friedman, saying, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.”

Her response doesn’t mention Haley specifically.

