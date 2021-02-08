Noem’s push for scholarship endowment gains lawmaker support

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to send $50 million towards a needs-based scholarship endowment has cleared its first test in the Legislature.

South Dakota is the only state without a significant scholarship endowment for low-income students. But Noem is trying to create a $200 million fund by combining the state funds with $150 million from private donors.

Lawmakers have an extraordinary amount of one-time funds after the state offset pandemic-related expenses with federal relief money.

The governor’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, describes the scholarship allotment as an “investment” that would benefit the state’s students long into the future.

