Noem’s Mount Rushmore lawsuit sparks legal fight with tribe

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s lawsuit against the federal government over a July Fourth fireworks display she wants to put on at Mount Rushmore has reignited legal tensions between her and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

The tribe last week sought to join the lawsuit in opposition to Noem. The Republican governor is asking a federal judge to order the National Park Service to allow fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

She sued the Department of Interior last month after the Park Service denied the state’s application for the event, citing safety concerns and objections from local Native American tribes.

Noem has opposed the tribe’s request to join the lawsuit.