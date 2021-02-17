Noem’s bill banning Down syndrome abortions gains support

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Legislature, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Capitol in Pierre. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to ban abortions after testing indicates a fetus may have Down syndrome has received unanimous endorsement from a House committee.

The governor’s office cast the bill as a way to protect people with Down syndrome, but also part of a larger effort to eliminate legal abortions altogether.

Advocates for abortion rights say the bill is part of a political effort to erode access to “sexual and reproductive health care” for patients who already have limited access to abortions.

Because the bill received unanimous approval in committee, it could breeze through the House without debate.