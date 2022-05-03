PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that she would call for a special session of the South Dakota Legislature to introduce abortion regulations if a leaked draft majority report that would overturn Roe v. Wade is true.

On Monday night, a draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to an article from Politico.

The document is described as an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. It states that the Constitution says nothing about the rights of states to regulate or prohibit abortion.

However, justices’ votes are often fluid up to the point of an opinion’s publication and the draft may have changed since February when it was reportedly written.

In response to the Politico article, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that if the report is true, she will immediately call for a special session to guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life.