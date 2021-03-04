Noem weighs in on special session process for AG impeachment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has offered her opinion that the Legislature could easily convene to consider impeaching the state’s attorney general for his role in a fatal car crash.

However, Noem’s opinion puts her at odds with the Republican lawmaker overseeing the proceedings.

The procedural conflict touches on rules in the state constitution that are unclear.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch says the Legislature would need support from two-thirds of both chambers to convene outside the regularly scheduled legislative session.

Noem said legislative leaders could simply call lawmakers back to Pierre.