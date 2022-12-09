SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the ideals Governor Kristi Noem is looking for in her press secretary is a person who can deal with media “that is often hostile to Governor Noem and her policies,” according to a job description posted on KELOLAND.com employment.

“The ideal applicant will be able to maintain a positive attitude while calmly taking difficult questions from a media that is often hostile to Governor Noem and her policies,” the description said.

Applicants should also be aligned with Noem’s described mission.

“Governor Noem’s mission is to make South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier for our kids and grandkids, and she does this by advancing conservative principles that strengthen families and empower individuals to succeed. Applicants must share this same mission and be ready to work with a team to accomplish it,” the job description said.

The job is advertised as a 40 hours per week position. The job posting directs those interested to the state website to explain benefits. Benefits listed on the website include 120 hours of vacation leave, 112 hours of sick leave, 11 paid holidays, paid family leave for all permanent employees who have been employed for at least six continuous months and other benefits.