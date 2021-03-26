Noem wants lawmakers to change medical marijuana rules

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Legislature, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Capitol in Pierre. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday pitched lawmakers a proposal that would limit parts of a voter-passed law legalizing medical marijuana in South Dakota, but she conceded that the drug will become legal for patients on July 1.

The Republican governor previously pushed the Legislature to delay implementation of the program by a year so that a committee could study the issue.

But that push failed. On Friday, she sent legislators a letter asking them to limit the number of cannabis plants allowed in a medical pot user’s home to three and to enact other restrictions.