SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Senate bill that re-sets the amount at which lottery winnings can be taken for debt set off such as late child support payments has been vetoed by Gov. Kristi Noem.

Under Senate Bill 76, money would not be seized unless winnings were more than $599.

Senate Bill 76 amends law 42-7A-52 by raising the limit to exceed $599 in lottery winnings from exceeding $100. It reads: “The executive director shall match the information submitted by the agency under § 42-7A-51 with persons who are entitled to a lottery prize payment in an amount exceeding five hundred ninety-nine dollars.”

The 42-7A-51 version is now “The executive director shall match the information submitted by the agency with persons who are entitled to a lottery prize payment in an amount in excess of one hundred dollars.”

“While this bill may appear harmless, increasing the set off amount will have consequences on families and helps people avoid their obligations,” Noem said in a news release. “In the last two years, 44 prizes from winning lottery tickets were under $599 and helped pay past due child support obligations. This resulted in South Dakota families receiving resources that were due to them.”