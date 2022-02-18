PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is unveiling a new design for a government services website, billing it as a modernization for citizen services.

The website links to services ranging from state park permits to job postings and COVID-19 updates.

It also features a chat feature with a pheasant named “Fez.”

The pheasant offers to connect users to a live agent for 12 hours during business days.

The Republican governor says the project has been in the works since May and includes a search function to find government services.

Noem’s spokesman says the website portal cost $1.6 million to build and launch.