PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is trying to “restore protections for prayer in schools.”

Noem’s office put out a release Monday saying that Noem has written text of legislation that would allow a chance for prayer at the start of school every day.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to begin their day with a calm, silent moment,” Noem said in the release. “I hope students will take this opportunity to say a quick prayer or reflect on their upcoming day. However they choose to take advantage of this time, it will be beneficial to students and teachers alike.”

The bill, meant for 2022 legislation, is called “A Moment of Silence.” it would require a moment of silence in schools to begin the school day.

This moment would offer students and teachers “a reprieve from the frenzy of daily life and to set a tone of decorum that will be conducive to learning,” the bill said.

The moment of silence would last up to a minute. No school staff can tell students or teachers what to do during the time, and no students are allowed to interfere with another student during the moment of silence.

The last part of the bill said that schools are not allowed to make the moment of silence a religious exercise.

Read the full text of Noem’s bill below.

Noem previewed this legislation earlier this year when she promised to put prayer back in South Dakota schools, the release stated.