Noem: Tribes’ checkpoints dispute not just about coronavirus

"We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death," Frazier said in a statement.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that her stance against Native American tribes operating coronavirus checkpoints on federal and state highways isn’t just about the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Its also about setting “precedent” on tribes’ ability to shut down traffic in other situations.

As construction related to the Keystone XL pipeline begins in South Dakota, the checkpoints add tension to an already-rocky relationship between the Republican governor and tribes that have been outspoken opponents of the pipeline.

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which has set up coronavirus checkpoints, does not allow vehicles from oil companies to pass through their land.