Gov. Noem to sign ban on transgender girls from female sports

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will sign a bill to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports leagues.

However, whether it ultimately takes effect in the state will likely be decided in federal court.

The bill passed by the Senate addresses a situation that currently does not exist in South Dakota, according to the high school athletics association.

While proponents cast it as a way to “promote fairness in women’s sports,” opponents labeled it as a “political statement” that would drag the state into a legal battle.