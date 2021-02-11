Noem threatens veto for lawmakers’ pot legalization push

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addresses the Legislature, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Capitol in Pierre. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

PIERRE (AP) — While some South Dakota GOP lawmakers weigh whether to move forward with legalizing adult-use marijuana this session, Gov. Kristi Noem says she would likely veto any bills that legalize it.

A circuit court judge ruled Monday that a constitutional amendment passed by voters to legalize recreational marijuana would have violated the state’s constitution.

But marijuana legalization has stayed on lawmakers’ agenda with pro-marijuana groups planning to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Some have argued the Legislature should legalize it this year, regardless of the high court’s ruling, because it would reflect the will of voters and allow them to craft the policy.