Noem: State-inspected meat processors can sell out of state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that small state-licensed meat processors will be able to ship meat over state lines after the state reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

South Dakota and the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have entered into an agreement that allows state-licensed facilities to ship meat as if they were federally inspected.

The Republican governor has tried to bolster smaller meat processors in the state amid meat markets dominated by major meat producers.

In recent weeks, she has also touted a grant program for small meat processors and called on the Department of Justice to investigate major meatpackers.