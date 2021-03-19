Noem signs Deadwood sports gambling legislation

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation. “In South Dakota, we didn’t take a one size fits all approach and the results have been incredible,” Gov. Kristi Noem told lawmakers in her state, which Johns Hopkins University says ranks second in the country for new cases per capita. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation bringing sports gambling to Deadwood.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming met in Deadwood this week to begin framing the rules for the sports wagering.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment in November that legalized sports gambling at the town’s casinos.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says he expects the gaming commission to have the preliminary set of rules ready by their June 16 meeting, where it will then go to a legislative committee for approval.

Sports wagering will be allowed on the premises of Deadwood casinos through sports betting windows, kiosks, or a mobile app.