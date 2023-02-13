SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed a bill to prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions for minors.

According to her office, Noem signed HB 1080, which supporters call the “Help Not Harm” bill, into law on Monday. The bill prohibits the prescription of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors.

Last week, bill sponsor Republican Representative Bethany Soye told lawmakers she’s heard from parents in South Dakota who have “gone through this and are very concerned about their children.” No parents, children or doctors from South Dakota spoke in support of the bill during Wednesday’s hearing.

Speaking against the bill was Sioux Falls mom Elizabeth Broekemeier who said her son is transgender.

“When my child was 11 years old, he had the courage to tell his dad and me that he was transgender. He was met with love, compassion, and acceptance,” Broekemeier said.

Broekemeier told lawmakers that she and her husband did “what any parent would do” and made an appointment with his doctor to provide gender affirming care for him.

Opponents, including the ACLU, call the measure government overreach and say it violates the constitution.

“South Dakota’s kids are our future. With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures,” Noem said in a news release about the bill signing.

Noem has signed 34 bills into law this legislative session, according to her office.