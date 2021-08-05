Noem settles on roomy turboprop for new state airplane

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, center, checks her phone before taking off, Monday, July 26, 2021 in Pierre, S.D. The state is selling the plane, a 1988 King Air 200, as it updates its fleet. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 with the state opting for a bigger, faster and newer turboprop after some lawmakers questioned whether she was hoping to buy a jet. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s purchase of an updated state airplane was completed Thursday with the state opting for a less flashy but still upscale turboprop aircraft after some lawmakers questioned whether she wanted a jet.

The Department of Transportation purchased a 2015 Beechcraft King Air 350 for about $4.5 million. The aircraft, which holds up to nine passengers, is marketed to business executives with pull-out work tables onboard Wi-Fi.

Legislators were skeptical earlier this year when she requested a $5 million allocation to update the state’s plane fleet. Some believed she was angling to buy a jet.