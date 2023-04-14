SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The poll summary said it’s no surprise but Gov. Kristi Noem is the Republican candidate favored by South Dakota Republicans in the latest political poll from South Dakota State University (SDSU poll).

The poll did not ask if respondents would vote for the possible candidates but asked about their feelings toward the possible candidates.

The poll was called a poll for an “invisible primary” and included a response to several proposed candidates. The primary included Noem, who has not declared she is running for president, declared candidates former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina and UN ambassador Nikki Haley and undeclared candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas.

The possible candidates were rated from 0 to 100 which gives a good intuitive sense if respondents have warm, cold, or neutral feelings towards an individual, according to the SDSU poll.

Noem scored the highest at 72.

“Not surprising since she is the most popular political figure amongst the state’s Republicans. However, she has also been the most enigmatic on her intentions of the potential candidates for 2024. Should she run, she would face the challenge of building name recognition and a following in other states,” the poll news release said. “She would also get little help from a victory in the South Dakota primary, since our state has chosen to put itself dead last on the calendar, effectively removing itself from shaping the presidential nominations in any way.”

DeSantis scored 66 while Trump and Cruz posted the same score of 57. Haley scored 54.

The SDSU poll group also released results earlier this week from a poll that showed Trump had lower support from South Dakota voters.