Noem reveals $125 million extra funds, touts virus response

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said South Dakota will have an additional $125 million in one-time funds.

Noem used the announcement to tout her hands-off approach to the pandemic, while acknowledging that much of the windfall was thanks to the federal stimulus.

The Republican governor pointed to the state’s unemployment rate, which is among the lowest in the nation, as proof that her decision to keep South Dakota “open” was the right one.

South Dakota has the highest rate of virus deaths per capita in the Midwest.

Lawmakers are debating how best to use a surge in one-time funds this year.