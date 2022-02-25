SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first female governor is writing a book.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s book is listed on Amazon and called “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland.” The book will be released on June 28 for $30.

Noem, who is running for reelection, is also scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday in Florida.

In South Dakota, Noem is facing a challenge for the Republican nomination by former Speaker of the House and lawyer Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls).

House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) announced he’s seeking the Democratic nomination, while Barry Hulse, of Vermillion, has filed paperwork starting a statewide candidate committee for governor with the secretary of state’s office.

March 29 is the deadline to file for the June primary election.