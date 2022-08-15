SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a social studies standards draft faced pushback in 2021, a new draft has been released by Governor Kristi Noem.

The draft, which can be read below, was drafted by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission through the Department of Education. The group of 15, much smaller than the original 44-member workgroup, was comprised of Noem’s Chief of Staff, a state historian, a retirement community director of operations, five public school teachers, state lawmakers and others with varied education experience.

The draft comes after the 2021 proposed set of standards removed mentions of Native American history and culture from content.

The public can submit feedback on the proposed standards here.

The Department of Education says it plans to “offer comprehensive professional development to support teachers in building their own knowledge and skills for teaching social studies.”

Those events will start in the summer of 2023.

KELOLAND News is reading through the standards and will have a full report later on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com.