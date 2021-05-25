Noem pushes to bar ‘critical race theory’ from universities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing the state’s public universities to bar the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism.

She is jumping on a nationwide movement among GOP stalwarts to keep critical race theory out of classrooms.

The Republican governor sent a letter to the Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s six public universities.

She targeted critical race theory and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project.”

The Board of Regents has a policy of protecting freedom of expression to allow faculty and students to discuss “scholarly opinions and conclusions.”

