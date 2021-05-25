Noem pushes to bar ‘critical race theory’ from universities

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES,

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing the state’s public universities to bar the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism.

She is jumping on a nationwide movement among GOP stalwarts to keep critical race theory out of classrooms.

The Republican governor sent a letter to the Board of Regents, which oversees the state’s six public universities.

She targeted critical race theory and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project.”

The Board of Regents has a policy of protecting freedom of expression to allow faculty and students to discuss “scholarly opinions and conclusions.”

To see the letter sent by the governor, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News