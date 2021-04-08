Gov. Noem pushes lawmakers on transgender sports ban, medical pot

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. Noem initially appeared eager to deliver what looked like an easy win for social conservatives. South Dakota’s GOP-led legislature passed a bill banning transgender women and girls participating in women’s sports leagues, and the Republican governor declared herself “excited to sign” the bill. But Noem’s enthusiasm faded surprisingly fast and she came up with a “partial veto” to exclude collegiate athletics. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is renewing her push for lawmakers to take up issues she feels were left unsettled during the regular legislative session, including banning transgender girls from girls’ sports and medical marijuana.

The Republican governor’s office held a conference call Wednesday with legislative leaders to discuss calling them back to Pierre for a special session.

It would also include discussions on how to spend over $1 billion that is flowing into the state from a federal COVID-19 rescue package.

Republican legislative leaders say they are hesitant to revisit topics they already hashed out during the regular session.