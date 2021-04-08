Gov. Noem pushes lawmakers on transgender sports ban, medical pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is renewing her push for lawmakers to take up issues she feels were left unsettled during the regular legislative session, including banning transgender girls from girls’ sports and medical marijuana.
The Republican governor’s office held a conference call Wednesday with legislative leaders to discuss calling them back to Pierre for a special session.
It would also include discussions on how to spend over $1 billion that is flowing into the state from a federal COVID-19 rescue package.
Republican legislative leaders say they are hesitant to revisit topics they already hashed out during the regular session.