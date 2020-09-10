Noem proposes $400 million in CARES Act funds for businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has laid out a proposal that would make $400 million in federal coronavirus relief funds available to businesses in the state.
The state received $1.25 billion in federal funding as part of the CARES Act to address the coronavirus crisis.
Legislators are conducting public hearings this month for people to weigh in how the funds should be used.
Under Noem’s plan, South Dakota businesses can qualify for grants of up to $100,000 if they can demonstrate a 25% budget reduction between March and May as a result of COVID-19.
