PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be at a rally in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 for Governor Kristi Noem.

Noem’s campaign on Thursday announced the 3 p.m. event will be at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown.

Noem, a Republican, is seeking re-election to a second term against Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint.

Smith has received the endorsement of Democrat Billie Sutton. Noem defeated Sutton in the 2018 election.

Youngkin was elected in 2021, defeating Democrat and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.