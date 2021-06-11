Noem gets new rifle at GOP gathering in Arkansas

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, right, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, during a tour of a site where broadband internet fiber was recently installed near Brandon, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem traveled to Arkansas for a Republican gathering and came home with a new rifle.

KELO radio reports Noem traveled to Arkansas on Friday to give the keynote address at the annual Reagan-Rockefeller Day gathering. She received a .44 Magnum Henry Big Boy lever-action rifle as the keynote speaker.

The rifle came with the Arkansas Republican Party logo on the stock.

Henry Repeating Rifles presents the gathering’s keynote speaker with a rifle every year.

The company said in a news release that Noem is an avid outdoorswoman and a possible presidential candidate in 2024.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News