Noem gets new rifle at GOP gathering in Arkansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem traveled to Arkansas for a Republican gathering and came home with a new rifle.

KELO radio reports Noem traveled to Arkansas on Friday to give the keynote address at the annual Reagan-Rockefeller Day gathering. She received a .44 Magnum Henry Big Boy lever-action rifle as the keynote speaker.

The rifle came with the Arkansas Republican Party logo on the stock.

Henry Repeating Rifles presents the gathering’s keynote speaker with a rifle every year.

The company said in a news release that Noem is an avid outdoorswoman and a possible presidential candidate in 2024.