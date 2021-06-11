Noem gets new rifle at GOP gathering in Arkansas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem traveled to Arkansas for a Republican gathering and came home with a new rifle.
KELO radio reports Noem traveled to Arkansas on Friday to give the keynote address at the annual Reagan-Rockefeller Day gathering. She received a .44 Magnum Henry Big Boy lever-action rifle as the keynote speaker.
The rifle came with the Arkansas Republican Party logo on the stock.
Henry Repeating Rifles presents the gathering’s keynote speaker with a rifle every year.
The company said in a news release that Noem is an avid outdoorswoman and a possible presidential candidate in 2024.