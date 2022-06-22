SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As South Dakota history was made Tuesday, family of Joe Boever and state officials, including Gov. Kristi Noem reacted to the news.

The Senate voted in favor of sustaining and convicting Jason Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment. Ravnsborg, who had previously been suspended from his duties as attorney general, has officially been banned from that office and from holding any future office.

Nick Nemec, a cousin of Boever who attended all impeachment meetings and hearings, said he felt vindicated.

“It’s been a long two years,” Nemec said. “I was just feeling uptight about the whole thing.”

Another cousin of Boever, Victor Nemec, said it was a relief.

“The Senate did the right thing today,” Victor said.

Both cousins noted Joe is still gone.

Nick said he appreciated remarks made by Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission) that in Indigenous culture a person’s spirit can’t move on to a better place while a wrongful death remains unresolved.

Ravnsborg avoided reporters’ requests for comments after the trial ended.

Noem says ‘dark cloud lifts’

In a tweet shortly after 6 p.m., Noem said: “After nearly 2 years the dark cloud over the Attorney General’s office has been lifted.

It is now time to move on and begin to restore confidence in the office.”

Noem will have the power to appoint an interim attorney general.

S.D. Democratic Party reacts

Shortly after the impeachment votes were done, the South Dakota Democratic Party released a statement praising the members of the Senate.

“The Senate did the right thing today by deciding to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg,” SDDP chair Randy Seiler said. “Throughout the process, Democrats have maintained that Ravnsborg violated the public’s trust in our government with his actions. Today’s decision to impeach and remove him from office is an important last step in holding him accountable.”

This story will be updated as more statements on impeachment are received.