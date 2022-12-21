SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is continuing her crusade to divest from China.

Wednesday, the governor announced that she is asking Congress to pass legislation “endorsing state efforts to divest from China.”

“Congress has an opportunity to prioritize our nation’s security. States stand ready to act, and legislation endorsing divestments from China would be a great tool to help us do that,” Noem wrote to Congress.

Noem is also asking Vanguard to create an emerging markets fund that excludes China to “provide states the opportunity to safely invest our state trust fund and pension dollars without exposure to the threat of the [Chinese Communist Party].”

Wednesday’s letters come after Noem banned state agencies from having accounts on the Chinese social media app TikTok.

Earlier this month, Noem also called for a review of state investments to ensure that there is no tie to China.

Her office said Wednesday that approximately 1.3% of the South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio is invested in Chinese companies through an emerging markets index ETF, while 0.7% is invested in Chinese real estate through external real estate and private equity partnership funds.

State Investment Officer Matt Clark told KELOLAND News on Wednesday that investments were sold in three companies:

China Construction Bank $152,242 on December 7.

Hong Kong & China Gas $187,141 on December 8.

Sands China Ltd. $514,930 on December 8.

Sands China Ltd. $585,261 on December 9.

Clark noted that Sands China owns hotels in the gambling mecca of Macau. “There’s a lot of definitions of what is a Chinese company,” he said.

Reporter Bob Mercer contributed to this story.