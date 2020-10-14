Noem blames surge in cases on testing as hospitals fill

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has blamed South Dakota’s recent surge in coronavirus cases on an increase in testing, even as the state sees a new high in the number of people hospitalized by the virus.

There are currently no open general-care hospital beds in the southeastern part of the state, which contains the two largest hospitals, according to the Department of Health.

Hospitals are dealing with both an increase in COVID-19 patients and people needing other medical care.

The Sioux Falls hospitals do have about 41% of their Intensive Care Units available.

The Department of Health reports 302 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

