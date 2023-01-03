SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND.

Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND.

As of 1:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Sioux Falls Police were asking people to travel only if absolutely necessary. On social media, police report cars, trucks and SUVs are still getting stuck on city streets in town. They ask people stay put until streets can be plowed so that you don’t have to get pushed out or wait for a tow.

Many businesses across the area have closed for the day.

All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to the weather. Sanford 26th & Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight, however.

The falling snow is extending the holiday break for some students. Many school districts, including Sioux Falls, have canceled classes today.

The Sioux Airport is closed Tuesday morning due to the extreme winter weather.

As of 11:15 a.m. CT on Tuesday, officials say the closure is until 9 a.m. CT Wednesday.

The winter weather is also impacting Sioux Area Metro this morning. Sioux Falls Area Metro announced via Facebook that all routes are suspended until further notice.

Snowfall totals

We had 5.5″ of snow yesterday around Sioux Falls and we will add 8-12″ today. Many other areas of southeastern KELOLAND will continue to pick up heavy snowfall rates this morning.

Snow amounts as of 12 p.m. CT Tuesday

As of 12 p.m. CT Tuesday, Lake Andes leads with 22 inches of snow already.

Close behind are Armour and Alexandria with 20 inches.

Sioux Falls is nearing the foot mark with 11.8 inches of snow at noon.

An impressive number of lightning strikes have been moving north out of Nebraska and Iowa this morning. The lighting is adding to the intensity of the snowfall rates observed in southeastern KELOLAND.

The snow extends all the way into central Nebraska.

SD road conditions

Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

I-29 has also been closed, both southbound and northbound from the I-90/I-29 interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings.

The city of Sioux Falls is also advising no travel within the city. Sioux Falls Police said in a Twitter post: “Please avoid traveling if at all possible. There are multiple stranded vehicles across town that are taxing resources. If you get stuck there is a good chance there will not be a tow available for a long time to get you out.”

SDDOT snow plows are having difficulty clearing roads due to near zero visibility and accumulating snow, with some plows becoming stuck with the high accumulation of snow on the lanes of traffic.

SDDOT anticipates the I-90 and I-29 closures to remain in place throughout the day on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

SDDOT posted pictures of conditions on the interstate to social media. Vehicles were getting stuck on the road due to drifted snow.

Photos from the South Dakota Higway Patrol. Photos from the South Dakota Higway Patrol.

High winds are creating low visibility in the area.

SD 511 map as of 9:00 a.m. CT Tuesday.

In Minnehaha County, the sheriff’s office says country roads are in poor condition and expected to only get worse as more snow falls throughout the day.

The office urges people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions.

Some items to consider including in your survival kit are a blanket, hat, gloves, warm clothing, phone charger, first aid kit, shovel, snacks, flashlight, cat litter for traction, water, jumper cables and batteries.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

The city of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert Tuesday morning.

Those are called after at least two inches of snow.

Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.