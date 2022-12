SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man was not hurt following a crash in central Sioux Falls.

Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene at Famous Dave’s on Minnesota Avenue. A sign in front of the building was damaged.

Firefighters were seen picking up debris.

A sergeant with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KELOLAND News the cause of the crash was distracted driving.