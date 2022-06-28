SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No action was taken at this time by the Government Accountability Board regarding two ethics complaints against Governor Kristi Noem.

After meeting behind closed doors in executive session, the board of retired judges decided to take no action regarding the complaints during this meeting. The next meeting will be Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.

Assisting the Government Accountability Board is lawyer Mark Haigh, who the members voted to hire to advise them on two complaints during the group’s May meeting.

Members of the Government Accountability Board meeting Monday at the Minnehaha County Administration building.

Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who became the first South Dakota elected official to be impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate, spoke during the public comment part of the meeting.

Ravnsborg said the board should look at what the Government Audit and Operations Committee found regarding Noem’s involvement with her daughter’s appraisal licensing. He also provided the board with updated contact information and thanked the board for their work.

“I believe these are legitimate and I think the actions of the Government Accountability Board show that they’re legitimate,” Ravnsborg said. “All other complaints the GAB has ever received have been dismissed very quickly in the process and that these have made those couple of hurdles and are showing that we’re acting in good faith.”

After the meeting, Ravnsborg told KELOLAND News he wants to follow through seeing the complaints. He said he believes the complaints are legitimate and the actions of the board show that.

“They received our complaint. They sent them to the respondent. The respondent replied and the matters are continuing forward,” Ravnsborg said.

Ravnsborg says he believes Noem’s actions are an abuse of power and that’s why he filed his complaints with the Board.

“Anybody that’s an elected official can be held accountable,” said Ravnsborg. “They are going to continue to move forward with it and that’s encouraging.”

Ravnsborg would not discuss his recent impeachment and conviction after the meeting. As for his own future, he says that’s still up in the air.

“I guess we’ll see, I’ve got a number of opportunities that I’ve been talking to people in the last few months about and we’ll see where the good lord takes me. I still live in Pierre, I have a home in Yankton as well and friends around the state,” Ravnsborg said.

