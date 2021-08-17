Nine arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thousands of bikers rode through the streets for the opening day of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle rally Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Nine men have been arrested as the result of a sex trafficking sting operation during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office says the operation began Aug. 6 and ended Aug. 12. The men range in age from 22 to 54. Eight of the men are from South Dakota.

They are charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

One man from New York is charged with attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor. That charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News