SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s newest political party is focused on providing a third option for the 2024 presidential election.

Last week, South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson announced the No Labels Party has been officially recognized by the state after reaching 3,502 signatures from registered South Dakota voters.

According to its website, No Labels doesn’t consider itself a political party, but it admits it has to register as a political party to gain ballot access in some states like South Dakota.

“Our intention is not to create an institution of a political party to rival the DNC and the RNC,” Holly Page said. “We see a specific set of circumstances coming at us in 2024 that give the opening for a third choice.”

Page, a co-founder for No Labels, told KELOLAND News she was in South Dakota this week to connect with people about why the new political party wants ballot access in 2024.

“No Labels is just getting that ballot access to have a third choice should the vast majority of our common sense voters want a third choice,” Page said. “The main pitch right now is really getting the ballot access because if we have it, as we do here in this great state, then the national political establishment really has to pay attention to us.”

Page said she’s known No Labels founder Nancy Jacobson for more than 30 years and that’s how she became involved. Page and Jacobson each previously worked for the Democratic National Committee.

“I’ve spent the last many years fighting to advance a new type of politics in Washington,” Page said. “So much of our conversation, nationally and politically, is dominated by very small numbers of people who have very extreme points of view.”

Page said No Labels is planning to meet the secretary of state’s requirement for a constitution or bylaws submitted by the end of the month. She said the group is not looking to recruit candidates for local or statewide elections, but anyone interested in the group’s ideas or wanting to get involved can view the No Labels website.

No Labels is working to gain ballot access in all 50 states and Page said she believes the group will accomplish that.

“We’ll see what the primary voters of both parties do in terms of our next steps,” Page said.

South Dakota is the seventh state No Labels has gained ballot access so far. According to the Associated Press, No Labels has faced a challenge in Arizona where the Arizona Democratic Party filed a complaint with that state’s secretary of state calling for disclosure of donors or lose political party status.

No Labels has no current campaign finance reports with the South Dakota Secretary of State. Until No Labels officially nominates a candidate for president, it is not subject to federal campaign finance rules.

The most recent filings for the South Dakota Republican Party show a year-end reporting of $624,935.54 in total income, while the South Dakota Democratic Party showed a year-end reporting of $85,638.05 in total income. The Libertarian Party reported no income and an ending balance of $1,424.78.