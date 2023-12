PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — A new South Dakota law – an unemployment tax cut – is set to take effect on New Year’s Day.

HB 1011 will cut unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%. The bill delivers an $18 million tax cut for businesses in the state.

Governor Kristi Noem cited a healthy unemployment trust fund balance as a big reason for the tax cut.

She originally signed the bill into law on Feb. 1, 2023.