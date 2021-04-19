New teen driving law takes effect July 1 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – A new state law that changes some requirements for South Dakota teen age driving licenses and operator permits takes effect July 1.

The 2020 state Legislature approved the measure which is designed to strengthen the state’s graduated driver’s license laws covering teen drivers between the ages of 14 and 18. Due to COVID-19, Gov. Kristi Noem suspended implementation of the new law through June 30.

“This new law changes some of the eligibility requirements for teen instruction permits and operator licenses,” said Jane Schrank, director of the state Driver Licensing Program. “We encourage young drivers and their families to closely review the new law and its provisions before July 1 to see how they will be impacted.”

For further information, visit the Driver’s Licensing website or contact the state Driver Licensing Program via email at dpsdl@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6883.

Provisions in the new state law can be found here.

The Driver Licensing Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.