New suicide prevention program in South Dakota targets kids, tribes, farmers

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota officials are planning to make suicide prevention programs available across the state.

Officials say they have seen a 40 percent increase in suicides in the last decade. The rate is especially acute in rural areas and Native American communities.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration detailed plans on Thursday to make suicide prevention part of its agriculture and tribal relations programs over the next five years.

The state also plans to establish suicide prevention programs in schools that teach students how to deal with bullies, bad grades or family hardships.

Noem has proposed an extra $210,000 for the program next year.

