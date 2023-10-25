PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about a deadly plane crash on the edge of Pierre.

Authorities have confirmed the two men who were on the single engine plane were from Steamboat Springs, Colorado. According to flight records, the single engine Piper flew into Pierre from Colorado at 8:21 Saturday morning.

The pilot and one passenger planned to return to Colorado on Monday afternoon, but didn’t make it. Animation from FlightAware shows the plane taking off at 3:57 p.m., changing directions and then heading southwest toward Steamboat Springs.

At 4:04 p.m., something went wrong. Records show the plane started losing altitude. At 4:06 p.m., the flight was diverted and started heading back to Pierre before it went off course.

At 4:11 p.m., just 14 minutes after takeoff, there is no more information on the flight.

Authorities say the pilot survived the crash, but the passenger, 76-year-old Hugh Alexander, did not.

The pilot called 911 as soon as the plane was on the ground.

Plane crash near Pierre | Oct. 24, 2023 Courtesy Hughes County Sheriff

While it’s listed as a “personal” flight, the plane is owned by Icarus Management, LLC. Documents say the business is based out of Great Falls, Montana.

The pilot reported that the plane’s engine failed, but federal officials are investigating the exact cause of the crash.